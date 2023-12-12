Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $27,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $301.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $302.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

