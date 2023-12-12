Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 195,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 199,484 shares.The stock last traded at $241.96 and had previously closed at $242.12.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Health Care ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after purchasing an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 848,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 560,535 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,260 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

