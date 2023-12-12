Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,072,000.

Shares of VB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

