Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 77.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.0% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.60. The stock had a trading volume of 667,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $403.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $424.71. The stock has a market cap of $338.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

