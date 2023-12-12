Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Boosted by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of 25 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after buying an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058,263 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,006,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,380 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.32. 2,159,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,153. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.29.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

