Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDXFree Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.0873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

