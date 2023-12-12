Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by 25 LLC

25 LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.6% of 25 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Members Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,930,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,454,000 after purchasing an additional 117,764 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,709,000 after buying an additional 33,319 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,125,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. 748,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,611. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $130.89 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $140.92. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.