Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vantage Towers Price Performance
Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $37.15 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.
Vantage Towers Company Profile
