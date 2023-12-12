Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 83.0% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vantage Towers Price Performance

Shares of VTWRF remained flat at $37.15 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Vantage Towers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in the acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems, and small cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.