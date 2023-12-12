Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $49.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $45.04 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 267190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

VRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Varonis Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,726,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,463,000 after buying an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,643,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after purchasing an additional 59,976 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after purchasing an additional 205,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 105,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.