Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 520.5% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 35,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.
About Veolia Environnement
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veolia Environnement
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.