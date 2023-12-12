Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Update

Veolia Environnement SA (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 520.5% from the November 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Veolia Environnement Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Veolia Environnement stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.82. 35,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.15. Veolia Environnement has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.67.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

