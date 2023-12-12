VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.81. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that VeriSign will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $25,086.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,051,969.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,952 shares of company stock valued at $4,626,397. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRSN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in VeriSign by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,239,000 after purchasing an additional 537,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VeriSign by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

