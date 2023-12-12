Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 3.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 260,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 585,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.
Veritone Trading Down 3.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The business had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veritone Company Profile
Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veritone
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is a blue chip company? Overview and examples
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Upstart’s worrying short interest could set off a quick rally
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.