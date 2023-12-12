Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Trading Down 3.6%

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. 260,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 585,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Veritone Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Veritone had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 82.59%. The business had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Veritone news, CEO Ryan Steelberg acquired 49,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,991.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 215,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,106.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models and human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.