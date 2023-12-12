Vernon Frolick Purchases 76,923 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.98.
Cantex Mine Development Price Performance
CVE:CD remained flat at C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.
About Cantex Mine Development
