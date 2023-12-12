Vernon Frolick Purchases 76,923 Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) Stock

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) Director Vernon Frolick purchased 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,999.98.

CVE:CD remained flat at C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,106. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55. Cantex Mine Development Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

