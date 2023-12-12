Vertex Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 27,855 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 598% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,992 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Energy news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Energy by 24.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 234,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 569,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 62,588 shares in the last quarter. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR remained flat at $3.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. 4,636,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.90. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.90 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.