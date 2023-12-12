Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $58.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.49. 2,257,054 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,278,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.63.
VRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertiv
Vertiv Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31 and a beta of 1.42.
Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Vertiv Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.
About Vertiv
Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Further Reading
