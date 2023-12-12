Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the November 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vext Science Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEXTF traded down C$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.21. The company had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,289. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.
About Vext Science
