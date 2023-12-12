Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:VYEY remained flat at $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52. Victory Oilfield Tech has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

Victory Oilfield Tech (OTCMKTS:VYEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

Victory Oilfield Tech, Inc operates as an oilfield energy technology products company in the United States. The company offers patented oil and gas drilling products. It also provides various hardbanding solutions to the oilfield operators for drill and weight pipes, tubing, and drill collars, as well as grinding services.

