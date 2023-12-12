Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Short Interest Update

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

VDRFF stock remained flat at C$84.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Vidrala has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$84.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$84.50.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.