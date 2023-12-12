VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of VCVOF stock remained flat at $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.