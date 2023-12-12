VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 6,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shares of VCVOF stock remained flat at $5.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

