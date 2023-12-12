Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Acquired by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,499 shares during the quarter. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund comprises approximately 1.4% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.27% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 1,205,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 288,880 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $767,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,326,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 75,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.09%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

