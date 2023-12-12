Vista Investment Management Acquires 487 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. 1,038,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,180. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.12.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

