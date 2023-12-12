Vista Investment Management Acquires 592 Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned 1.81% of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 467,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 30,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,954,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IPKW traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. 124,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,721. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.97. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.22 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

