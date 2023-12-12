Vista Investment Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,393 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Vista Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,352,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,466,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,895,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,924 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,022. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0633 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

