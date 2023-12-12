Vista Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vista Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 3,504,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,914,600. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

