Vista Investment Management Buys 1,732 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,406,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 46.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,966,000 after buying an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,983,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.65. 317,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,504. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $62.85. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

