Vista Investment Management Buys 200 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 341.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,835 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,957,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.18. 215,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,113. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.76 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $111.94 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

