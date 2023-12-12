Vista Investment Management Buys 272,382 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1,185.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.88% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 112,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,036. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

