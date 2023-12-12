Vista Investment Management Buys 2,922 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.63% of First Business Financial Services worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 207.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FBIZ traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,254. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.57 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $291.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.79.

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from First Business Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

