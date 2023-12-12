Vista Investment Management Buys 9,006 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Vista Investment Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 184.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWX. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,982,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,109 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,674,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,986,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,317,000 after purchasing an additional 163,125 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 82,371 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $823.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $56.33.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

