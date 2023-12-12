Vista Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. 1,463,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,370,889. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $372.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

