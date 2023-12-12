Vista Investment Management Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vista Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.40.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.44. 737,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,574. The firm has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

