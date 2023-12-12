Vista Investment Management Decreases Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vista Investment Management lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.94. The stock had a trading volume of 932,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,531. The company has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.