Vista Investment Management Has $1.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Vista Investment Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,434. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

