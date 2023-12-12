Vista Investment Management Has $427,000 Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Vista Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,942 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $46.43. 643,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,920. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $43.54 and a one year high of $55.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.