Vista Investment Management Has $514,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Vista Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after buying an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL traded down $13.01 on Tuesday, reaching $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,939,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,369. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $279.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.92.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

