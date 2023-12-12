Vista Investment Management Has $917,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.47 per share, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

