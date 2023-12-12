Vista Investment Management Has $931,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Vista Investment Management raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 23.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,992,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $276,012,000 after acquiring an additional 764,453 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in CVS Health by 21.0% in the second quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 148,208 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,246,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 27.7% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 108,153 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863,431 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,514,000 after acquiring an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 7.7% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,930,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,201. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $104.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.