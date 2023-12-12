Vista Investment Management Has $973,000 Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 1,892.2% in the second quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,687,000 after buying an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,511,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $4.25 on Tuesday, hitting $370.38. 181,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,174. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.21 and a 1 year high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.74.

Get Our Latest Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.