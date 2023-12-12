Vista Investment Management Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Vista Investment Management boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,238 shares during the quarter. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vista Investment Management owned about 0.22% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 314.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 128,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,208. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.