Vista Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vista Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

