Vista Investment Management Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 612,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,602 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,819,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 813,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,034,000 after acquiring an additional 807,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 24,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.44.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.09. 511,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

