Vista Investment Management Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vista Investment Management raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,721,000 after buying an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979,461 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after acquiring an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.58. The company had a trading volume of 785,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,461. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.28.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

