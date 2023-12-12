Vista Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Vista Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,909 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BALT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.49. The company had a trading volume of 152,245 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

