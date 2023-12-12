Vista Investment Management Sells 145 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Vista Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LH traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.18. 228,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,650. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $222.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.96 and its 200-day moving average is $212.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

