Vista Investment Management Sells 2,476 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Vista Investment Management reduced its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The China Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The China Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The China Fund by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter.

The China Fund Stock Performance

CHN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,485. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. The China Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.16.

The China Fund Company Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

