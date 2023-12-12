Vista Investment Management Sells 39,420 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Vista Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,420 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Vista Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter worth $19,343,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VRIG remained flat at $24.99 on Tuesday. 21,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,686. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.95. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $25.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.1272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

