Vista Investment Management Sells 96 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Vista Investment Management lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Vista Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 136,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.27, for a total value of $33,036,421.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 681,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,177,747.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.40. 163,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,625. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.30 and its 200-day moving average is $249.33.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

