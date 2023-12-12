Vista Investment Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vista Investment Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.59. 437,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

