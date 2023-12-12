Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Gap Down to $42.62

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.62, but opened at $41.75. Vital Energy shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 45,169 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Friday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Vital Energy Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 3.10.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.04). Vital Energy had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $435.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,546.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,765,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,995,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth $8,107,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

