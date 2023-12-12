Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Down 95.3% in November

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the November 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VDMCY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 347,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,061. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. Vodacom Group has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.59%.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

